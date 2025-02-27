Uzbekistan discusses solar panel installation projects with Turkish Rhofa Energy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan and Turkish Rhofa Energy Company discussed the implementation of solar panel installation projects in the Yangihayot district of Tashkent, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the Deputy Mayor of Tashkent, the Mayor of the Yangihayot district, and representatives from the Turkish company.

The parties reviewed the prospects of introducing renewable energy solutions, focusing on the installation of solar panels in the district. The Turkish delegation presented a detailed plan on photovoltaic systems and the installation process, highlighting the advantages of this technology.

Local entrepreneurs from Yangihayot expressed interest in these projects, discussing potential collaboration with experts on how solar panel installations could benefit their businesses and the wider community. The meeting aimed to explore the possibilities of further cooperation and implementation of green energy initiatives in the region.

Earlier, Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg), Uzbekistan’s largest independent oil producer, successfully completed the first phase of construction of the Khodjaobod Solar Power Plant (SPP) in the Andijan region.

The first phase of the plant has a capacity of 3 MW (DC). The project includes the installation of 5,000 solar panels, which will generate electricity, as well as 20 inverter transformer substations to convert and supply the energy to the grid.

