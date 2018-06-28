Fire broke out at oil refinery in Abadan, Iran, injuring at least six

A oil refinery located in Iran's Abadan caught fire late on Wednesday, injuring at least six people, local media reported.

After a massive fire broke out at the Abadan oil refinery in Iran, firefighters rushed at the scene, but initially have not been able to contain the blaze, according to Tasnim news agency. Later, however, Abadan governor reported, according to ISNA news agency, that the fire was coming under control and would be contained within an hour.

Several videos are circulating in social media along with the unconfirmed reports of massive explosion at the refinery.

The refinery is located near the coast of the Persian Gulf and was one of the world's largest oil refineries when it was built in 1912.

