Iranian military reports: mystery US ship with chemicals onboard in Persian Gulf

1 July 2018 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

A senior Iranian military spokesman accused Washington of hatching a "dangerous plot" in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Bolfazl Shekarchi reported Sunday that a US cargo vessel with chemicals onboard escorted by a warship had entered the Persian Gulf.

"Checking the records of the US cargo vessel MV Cape Ray revealed that the vessel had been present in the coasts near Iraq and Syria, where the Americans had launched a military aggression under the pretext of the use of chemical weapons by those countries," Shekarchi said, according to Sputnik News citing Mehr News.

According to the officer, the cargo ship entered the Gulf with the aim of deploying its chemical cargo in Iraq and Syria. Shekarchi accused Washington of resorting to "dangerous methods" to "justify their illegitimate presence" in the region.

"We have more accurate details about the US vessel, such as the number of crew members and the chemicals cargo in their possession, [which] will be disclosed to the public in the future," Shekarchi promised.

The Pentagon has made no official commentary on the Iranian military's claim.

It's not immediately clear what the officer meant with his statement of US military aggression under a pretext of chemical weapons use, and whether he meant the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, or the more recent alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria, which Damascus, Moscow and Tehran have called a false flag operation to justify the Western airstrikes against Syria in April.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Illegal imports account for 63% of Iran’s cosmetics market
Business 1 July 14:51
Iran, Russia need to set up joint bank (Exclusive)
Business 1 July 14:27
Iran eyes private oil exports to help beat U.S. sanctions
Business 1 July 13:25
Deputy minister: Value of trade exchange between Iran, EEU high (Exclusive)
Business 1 July 13:01
Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official
Business 1 July 12:36
Iran, New Zealand urge enhanced agriculture relations
Business 1 July 10:14
North Korea working to conceal key aspects of its nuclear program, US officials say
US 1 July 08:31
Saudi King made no promises on oil production despite Trump's request – reports
Arab World 1 July 06:00
BMW says US tariffs on EU cars may hit investment there
US 1 July 03:19
Trump, Trudeau discuss trade, economic issues over phone call
US 1 July 01:25
Iran names new envoy to UNOG
Politics 30 June 23:37
Iran names new envoy to Slovenia
Politics 30 June 22:15
Thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies in US
US 30 June 20:55
US hit Iran where it hurts most
Commentary 30 June 17:01
Brazil's FM to visit U.S. to reunite families separated at border
World 30 June 00:29
World doesn’t have to obey US demands - Turkish FM
Politics 29 June 14:27
Norwegian company talks on possibility of entering Iranian market
Oil&Gas 29 June 11:45
Tehran to host Iran Compressor 2018 conference next month
Business 28 June 22:00