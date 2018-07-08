South Korea denies stopping Iran's oil imports

8 July 2018 01:48 (UTC+04:00)

The South Korean embassy in Tehran on Saturday denied that the country has stopped oil imports from Iran, IRAN Daily reported.

On Friday, western media reported that South Korea will not lift any Iranian crude and condensate in July, halting all shipments for the first time in six years amid U.S. pressure to cut all imports of Iranian oil from November.

"The embassy of the Republic of Korea denies any claims that it would not lift any Iranian crude and condensate in July," the South Korean embassy responded to the report.

"The Korean government is negotiating with the United States to get exemptions from the restrictions on Iranian oil purchases," it said.

South Korea has bought nearly 296,000 barrels of oil from Iran in the first five months of the Iranian calendar year (starting on March 21), and is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil after China and India.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran slams Netherlands “unconstructive” expulsion of embassy staffers
Politics 7 July 22:36
French shipping giant leaves Iranian market in face of US sanctions
World 7 July 18:26
Iran imports doses of vaccines to combat bird flu – official
Economy news 7 July 13:15
Netherlands expels two Iranian embassy staff: Dutch intelligence service
Europe 7 July 00:01
3.7-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 6 July 23:29
Azerbaijan prevents large-scale heroin shipment to Europe (PHOTO)
Society 6 July 17:29
Latest
6.5-magnitude quake hits L'Esperance Rock, New Zealand
World 02:33
Anti-gun protesters partly block major Chicago freeway
US 00:06
Iran slams Netherlands “unconstructive” expulsion of embassy staffers
Politics 7 July 22:36
Poland to open trade representation in Baku – FM (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 July 21:09
Preparations for oil sales via IRENEX in final stages - official (Exclusive)
Iran 7 July 21:00
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 7
Iran 7 July 20:45
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 7
Iran 7 July 20:27
Romanian fighter jet crashes during airshow, kills pilot
World 7 July 19:24
French shipping giant leaves Iranian market in face of US sanctions
World 7 July 18:26