Foreign firms attending ELECOMP 2018 in Tehran

28 July 2018 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 28

By Kamyar Eghbal, A. Shirazi - Trend:

The 24th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer and E-Commerce, also known as ELECOMP 2018, is underway in Tehran.

The 24th edition of ELECOMP was opened in the Iranian capital on Saturday with Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, and representatives from local and foreign firms in attendance.

During the opening ceremony, head of Iranian ICT Guild Organization Mohammad Baqer Asna-Ashari said startups from many countries are attending ELECOMP 2018.

Startups and nascent businesses have a stronger presence in this edition of the exhibition, he added, noting that such businesses will bring in wealth and welfare for people.

The official added that the expo is being held at an area of 27,000 square meters and that will go on until July 31.

According to reports, foreign companies from over 20 countries, more than 400 startups, 24 governmental bodies, and over 30 Iranian game developers are showcasing their products at ELECOMP Games.

The 24th edition of ELECOMP provides an exceptional opportunity to the activists of this sector inside the country and abroad, to boost their business through establishing strong business links with their counterparts.

