Iran ready for talks, Rouhani tells Putin

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran is ready to engage in talks and address the existing problems via dialogue.

"We are ready to expand and share the experience of the JCPOA as well as the Syria peace talks and help settle issues at the negotiating table," Rouhani said on Sunday in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Caspian Sea summit in Kazakhstan, Fars news agency reporetd on August 12.

The Iranian president left Tehran for the Kazakh city of Aktau on Sunday morning to attend the summit meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states.

The Caspian Sea is the largest enclosed water body on earth by area, variously classed as the world’s largest lake or a full-fledged sea.

Story still developing

