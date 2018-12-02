Iran faces no problems with flights despite restrictions on fuel supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Despite problems and restrictions on providing Iranian aircraft with fuel at some airports due to the US sanctions, flights are made, Ali Abedzadeh, chairman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization and Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development, said in an interview with IRNA.

He said that no flight has been cancelled as a result of not providing the Iranian planes with fuel. However, some flights have been delayed.

Abedzadeh added that after some US sanctions were imposed, there were some problems with supply of fuel to Iranian planes at some airports.

In this regard, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization has informed all countries that this action is contrary to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (also known as Chicago Convention), he said.

