Iran faces no problems with flights despite restrictions on fuel supply

2 December 2018 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Despite problems and restrictions on providing Iranian aircraft with fuel at some airports due to the US sanctions, flights are made, Ali Abedzadeh, chairman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization and Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development, said in an interview with IRNA.

He said that no flight has been cancelled as a result of not providing the Iranian planes with fuel. However, some flights have been delayed.

Abedzadeh added that after some US sanctions were imposed, there were some problems with supply of fuel to Iranian planes at some airports.

In this regard, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization has informed all countries that this action is contrary to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (also known as Chicago Convention), he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran creates mechanism for obtaining oil money from South Korea
Economy 16:00
Iran announces volume of sugar beet produced in Hashtrood county
Business 15:21
Iranian expert: Special attention should be paid to gas flares
Business 15:05
Local rice price drops due to Thai rice in Iranian market
Economy 14:16
Iran discloses amount spent for import of main products
Economy 13:09
Caviar production volume increases in Iran’s Astara
Business 13:04
Latest
Iran creates mechanism for obtaining oil money from South Korea
Economy 16:00
Iran announces volume of sugar beet produced in Hashtrood county
Business 15:21
Iranian expert: Special attention should be paid to gas flares
Business 15:05
Local rice price drops due to Thai rice in Iranian market
Economy 14:16
“Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation one of world’s strongest federations”
Society 14:15
Azerbaijani FM participates in inauguration ceremony of president of Mexico
Politics 14:00
Iran discloses amount spent for import of main products
Economy 13:09
Eight dead in SW China residential building fire
China 13:06
Caviar production volume increases in Iran’s Astara
Business 13:04