EU supports Iran’s interests according to nuke deal: Austrian envoy

3 December 2018 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Dec. 3

Trend:

Austrian ambassador to Tehran Stefan Schulz has said the European Union will support and follow Iran’s interests according to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“We are trying to develop cooperation between Iran and the European Union,” Schulz said during his trip to the Iranian city of Hamadan, IRNA reported.

“In addition to finding potential partners, we will follow the political goals as well,” Schulz, who calls himself an EU representative in Iran, stated.

The ambassador had meetings during his two-day trip to Hamadan to discuss cooperation in tourism, culture and economy.

“The province of Hamadan is on the route of the Silk Road; we will introduce this province to Austrian and European investors,” he said.

“Austria tends to establish small and medium-sized companies in green tourism, develop cultural cooperation and private sector,” Schulz added. “Austria lacks oil and mineral resources, and its only capital is the human resources that create 90 percent of its revenues. We stand as a partner beside Iran and are trying to develop private sector in this country.”

