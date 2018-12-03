CBI governor unexpectedly visits Tehran foreign currency exchange market

3 December 2018 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Theran, Iran, Dec.3

Trend:

Abdul Nasser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, went to Ferdowsi Square in an inadvertent manner to closely monitor the foreign exchange market situation, Trend's correspondent reported from the scene.

During this visit, Hemmati talked to exchange traders and buyers in the foreign exchange market, in an attempt to learn more about the problems and challenges facing the foreign exchange market.

On this basis, it remains to be seen how the currency market will react to this visit.

Ferdowsi Square, which is one of the major markets for buying and selling foreign currency in Tehran.

