70 killed, hundreds injured in Iran's floods

The unprecedented floods across Iran over the past weeks have claimed the lives of at least 70 people, the chief of Iran Emergency Organization told official IRNA news agency on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Also, a total of 791 people were injured in the incidents, Pir Hossein Kolivand was quoted as saying.

The emergency operation teams have been sent to cities of Poldokhtar and Mamoulan in Lorestan province which have been affected the worst in the floods of western Iran, Kolivand said.

Since there is no access through the roads to the cities due to the level of water and mud, the aids are delivered to the people by air, he said.

Also, the medical operators are in the sites of the flood to help people prevent the contagious diseases, he added.

Earlier, Iranian Legal Medicine Organization (ILMO) announced that the provinces of Fars and Lorestan suffered high flood fatalities, with 21 and 14 death cases respectively.

Hundreds of people have also been relocated as downpours and floods surrounded villages and cities in Iran.

Dozens of villages have disappeared under the mud and sludge in the west of Iran.

Since March 19, unprecedented floods have caused massive destruction to the agricultural sector, infrastructure and the residential areas.

