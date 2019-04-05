70 killed, hundreds injured in Iran's floods

5 April 2019 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

The unprecedented floods across Iran over the past weeks have claimed the lives of at least 70 people, the chief of Iran Emergency Organization told official IRNA news agency on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Also, a total of 791 people were injured in the incidents, Pir Hossein Kolivand was quoted as saying.

The emergency operation teams have been sent to cities of Poldokhtar and Mamoulan in Lorestan province which have been affected the worst in the floods of western Iran, Kolivand said.

Since there is no access through the roads to the cities due to the level of water and mud, the aids are delivered to the people by air, he said.

Also, the medical operators are in the sites of the flood to help people prevent the contagious diseases, he added.

Earlier, Iranian Legal Medicine Organization (ILMO) announced that the provinces of Fars and Lorestan suffered high flood fatalities, with 21 and 14 death cases respectively.

Hundreds of people have also been relocated as downpours and floods surrounded villages and cities in Iran.

Dozens of villages have disappeared under the mud and sludge in the west of Iran.

Since March 19, unprecedented floods have caused massive destruction to the agricultural sector, infrastructure and the residential areas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran-Russia-Turkey parliamentary officials to convene on Syria
Iran 19:35
Anti-smuggling campaign in Iran leads to increase in domestic demand
Economy 17:57
Iran Aviation Organization denies reports on plane crash
Iran 16:02
Iran reveals volume of fuel distribution during new year holiday
Oil&Gas 13:24
Iranian workers affected by flood to get unemployment insurance
Iran 13:15
Volume of exports of Iran's Kordestan Province to reach $2.5M
Economy 11:44
Latest
Brazil's vehicle production drops 0.6 pct in first quarter
Other News 21:39
World Bank board elects Treasury's Malpass as next president
Economy 20:55
US ambassador: Azerbaijan is important, reliable NATO partner
Politics 20:46
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows by just over 2%
Finance 20:32
PASHA Life once again leads ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan on payments
Finance 20:28
Iran-Russia-Turkey parliamentary officials to convene on Syria
Iran 19:35
May asks for Brexit extension to June 30
Europe 19:19
Erdogan: Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council has last word on municipal elections' results
Turkey 19:05
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at U.S. naval air station
US 18:58