Iran says $381M worth of damage done due to floods

An official with Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shaban-Ali Khavari said that due to the recent floods, some 11,000 kilometers of roads in the country have been damaged for some $381 million.

Shaban-Ali Khavari said that 400 bridges had been destroyed and 5,000 bridges and 11,000 km of roads had been damaged.

He went on to add that there is possibility that the road damages may increase up to $476 million, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He added that 139 bridges in Isfahan, 173 in Ilam, 395 in South Khorasan, 974 in North Khorasan 378, in Khuzestan 248 in the Golestan 373 bridges had been damaged.

“In Lorestan, due to the fact that water is still not dumped, the statistics are being not collected,” he explained.

He noted that it is necessary for the government to allocate significant resources for reconstruction of damaged roads.

Since March 19, many roads in Iran have been affected by heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The deadly floods were caused by unusually heavy rainfall.

