Floods inflict $23M worth of damage to Iran's Semnan electricity grid

Tehran, Iran, April 8

Trend:

Managing director of the power distribution company in Iran's Semnan province said the floods have inflicted damages worth $23 million to the Semnan power grids and utilities.

"Bad weather conditions caused damages to the power grid, as well as electrical equipment in various parts of the province," said Seyyed Mohammad MusaZadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He stressed that the floods have caused damages within 109 kilometers of the network, as well as 52 power distribution stations in the province.

More than 40% of the Semnan province's electricity is consumed in the industrial sector and more than 20% in the agricultural sector.

As a result of floods in Semnan province, one man was killed, and damages worth some $16.5 million were inflicted in agriculture sector, infrastructure. A landslide in eastern Semnan province also damaged some of the infrastructure.

Since March 19, many roads in Iran have been affected by heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The deadly floods were caused by unusually heavy rainfall.

