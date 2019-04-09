Iranian Customs establish think tank committee for dealing with sanctions

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

By the instruction of the Mehdi Mirashrafi, Director General of the Iranian Customs Administration and Iranian Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, a national think tank committee has been established under Iranian Customs for dealing with sanctions, Trend reports referring to ILNA.

According to the order of the Director General of the Iranian Customs Administration, Mehrdad Jamal Arvanghi, deputy General Manager of Iran's Customs Administration, was appointed the head of the committee.

All heads of Iranian customs will act on the instructions of the committee.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and P5+1 (US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany). In November of the same year, the US imposed sanctions on Iran, with these sanctions being expanded several times.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news