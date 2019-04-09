Iranian Customs establish think tank committee for dealing with sanctions

9 April 2019 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

By the instruction of the Mehdi Mirashrafi, Director General of the Iranian Customs Administration and Iranian Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, a national think tank committee has been established under Iranian Customs for dealing with sanctions, Trend reports referring to ILNA.

According to the order of the Director General of the Iranian Customs Administration, Mehrdad Jamal Arvanghi, deputy General Manager of Iran's Customs Administration, was appointed the head of the committee.

All heads of Iranian customs will act on the instructions of the committee.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and P5+1 (US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany). In November of the same year, the US imposed sanctions on Iran, with these sanctions being expanded several times.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil pipelines not damaged by floods in Iran
Oil&Gas 13:27
Direct flights open from Tehran to Caracas
Iran 09:37
Iran rejects US claims regarding non-sanctioned food sector
Iran 09:36
Iran’s Araz Free Trade and Industrial Zone attracts $540M of local investment
Economy 09:30
Iran looks to open new trade offices, access "500-million population market"
Economy 09:27
Iran's parliament ratifies financial transparency law for semi-state owned companies`
Iran 09:22
Latest
New agreement approved between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Politics 15:05
SMEs' share in Kazakhstan's GDP growing
Economy 15:04
Azerbaijani ministry: Tonoyan’s latest statements part of plan against Pashinyan’s power
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:03
Turkish agency to aid Uzbekistan in increasing tourism potential
Economy 14:57
Decrease in number of smokers hits record in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14:42
WHO European high-level Conference underway in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 14:38
Montenegro appoints its new Chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:36
Primary housing prices down in Baku
Economy 14:36
Turkmenistan studying possibility of industrial graphite production
Economy 14:05