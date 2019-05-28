Iran's Gorgan-Inche Boroun Railway launched

28 May 2019 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, May 28

Trend:

Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) announced opening of Gorgan-Inche-Boroun Railroad.

“Reconstruction of seven damaged sections of the Gorgan-Inche Boroun railways in the Agh ghala area was completed by the Golestan province railroad,” Head of RAI Saeed Rasouli said, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"This rail road is located on the International transit road to the Incheboroun border,” he added. "The freight and passenger trains traffic on this railroad will be resumed soon.”

The Gorgan-Inche Boroun Railroad in the Agh ghala area was damaged by floods in March this year.

“A part of this rail line located in Turkmenistan was also destroyed by the recent flood, and the Turkmen railway company simultaneously carried out the railway reconstruction,” said Rasouli.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with U.S.: foreign ministry
Other News 11:37
Zarif says Iran not seeking nuclear arms
Politics 01:06
Iran still waiting for India to engage in Chabahar-Zahedan railway project
Business 27 May 20:43
Volume of cargo from Iran via Turkish ports exceeds 2 million tons
Economy 27 May 20:33
Iran discloses volume of goods discharged at Imam Khomeini port
Economy 27 May 18:54
Iran to put 2M barrels of oil up for sale on May 28
Oil&Gas 27 May 18:15
Latest
Georgia announces timeframe for construction of EV production plant
Economy 11:38
Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with U.S.: foreign ministry
Other News 11:37
Uzbekistan launches new railway station at border with Turkmenistan
Economy 11:35
Remittances on Kazakhstan territory more than halved
Finance 11:19
Britain's Hunt says pursuing no-deal Brexit 'political suicide'
Other News 10:46
Rules for issuing subsidies to farmers to be changed in Azerbaijan
Economy 10:38
Kazakhstan is among top ten countries introducing 5G
ICT 10:35
Russian VEB.RF corporation to finance supply of energy equipment to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:24
'Education under fire' as attacks on Afghan schools jump, UNICEF says
Other News 10:22