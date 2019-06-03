Official rate: Prices of 22 foreign currencies increase in Iran

3 June 2019 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The prices of 22 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 13 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on June 3 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,977 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,140

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,093

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,431

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,807

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,291

1 Indian rupee

INR

605

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,014

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

28,639

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,829

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,358

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,120

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,508

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,885

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,173

1 Russian ruble

RUB

643

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,202

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,641

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,758

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,381

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,614

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,044

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,086

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,048

100 Thai bahts

THB

133,295

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,575

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,977

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,972

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,092

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

2,946

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,247

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,757

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 152,716 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,417 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,215 rials, and the price of $1 is 110,256 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 130,000-133,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 149,000-151,000 rials.

