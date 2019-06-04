Iran interior minister rejects rumors on wheat smuggling

4 June 2019 09:07 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 4

Trend:

Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has rejected the news of wheat being smuggled out of the country.

"There was report about wheat being smuggled and sold with high prices at the country's borders. A committee is assigned to review the issue with cooperation of Interior Ministry, police and border patrol," he said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Some of the wheat had been purchased for production and industrial units, higher than the official price," he explained.

He urged better supervision over wheat being possibly smuggled outside of the country.

"There should be licenses for such wheat movement, in each province," he said.

Following the US sanctions against Iran and devaluation of national currency of the country smuggling fuel and goods have increased in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran provides electricity to North Khorasan villages for $2.3M
Economy 09:27
Iran's NIGC announces tender to buy globe valve
Tenders 09:12
Iran calls U.S. sanctions 'economic war', says no talks until they are lifted
Politics 00:18
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Zanjan province
Business 3 June 19:46
Volume of products exported from Iran’s Semnan province up
Economy 3 June 19:31
Iran discloses volume of oil products exported from ports of Hormozgan province
Economy 3 June 18:50
Latest
Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:14
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Sudan
Turkey 10:13
Australia's Telstra planning to cut 10,000 contractor jobs in two years
Other News 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 4
Finance 10:04
Turkmen mobile operator opens tender for cellular network optimization
Tenders 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Planet named after Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi
Society 09:54
Iran provides electricity to North Khorasan villages for $2.3M
Economy 09:27
Supposedly executed former North Korean nuclear envoy is alive: CNN
Other News 09:27