Iran interior minister rejects rumors on wheat smuggling

Tehran, Iran, June 4

Trend:

Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has rejected the news of wheat being smuggled out of the country.

"There was report about wheat being smuggled and sold with high prices at the country's borders. A committee is assigned to review the issue with cooperation of Interior Ministry, police and border patrol," he said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Some of the wheat had been purchased for production and industrial units, higher than the official price," he explained.

He urged better supervision over wheat being possibly smuggled outside of the country.

"There should be licenses for such wheat movement, in each province," he said.

Following the US sanctions against Iran and devaluation of national currency of the country smuggling fuel and goods have increased in the country.

