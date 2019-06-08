Iran: sanctions on petrochemical companies is a form of “economic terrorism”

8 June 2019 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran strongly condemns US sanctions on Iran's petrochemical companies and considers it a form of “economic terrorism”, said Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iranian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports referring to Fars News Agency.

Mousavi said that it only took one week for the US President's statements on possible negotiations with Iran to prove to be empty. "The US policy of applying maximum pressure is futile. The US government can be sure that none of the goals set by this policy will be achieved," he noted.

Mousavi added that the statements made by some US officials are deceitful and far from reality, and are aimed at attracting public attention.

In his words, these acts of the US directly contradict the principles of international law and international relations. "All countries should react to clear violations of international law," he said.

On June 7, 2019, the US Department of the Treasury accused Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC) of providing financial support to the Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters controlled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The company and its big network of 39 subsidiary petrochemical companies and foreign-based sales agents were added to the list of sanctions.

The US designated IRGC as a "foreign terrorist organization" on April 8, 2019. The country imposed sanctions on Iran in November 2018.

