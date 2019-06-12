Iran, Russia presidents to meet in Kyrgyzstan on Friday

12 June 2019 03:43 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, on June 14, a senior Russian official said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

President Putin will hold a meeting with President Rouhani in Bishkek on June 14, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, Moscow-based TASS news agency reported.

"There will be a meeting with Iran's President (Hassan Rouhani), which is very important in the current situation," he said.

According to Ushakov, the meeting’s agenda will include ways to strengthen trade and economic ties and boost cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries.

"The parties plan to discuss a wide range of global issues, including developments in Syria and the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran’s nuclear program," the Kremlin aide noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Macron says will have 'comprehensive talks' with Putin in next few weeks
Europe 01:25
Iranian official calls US sanctions on petrochemical industry a political show
Business 11 June 14:49
Iran calls for domestic production of sanctioned auto parts
Business 11 June 14:41
Iran imported 2,500 tons of paper
Business 11 June 14:02
Three missing after blast on oil tanker in Russia's Makhachkala
Other News 11 June 13:06
Official rejects limitation of Iran, China trade ties
Politics 11 June 12:26
Latest
Syrian Air Defenses down 'several' Israeli missile strikes in Daraa Governorate
Arab World 04:31
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
Arab World 02:48
Macron says will have 'comprehensive talks' with Putin in next few weeks
Europe 01:25
700 Syrian refugees flee from Lebanon's Deir El Ahmar camp
Arab World 00:53
Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 11 June 23:47
Hostage situation reported in French prison
Europe 11 June 23:20
US extends Anti-Syria sanctions adding 13 Entities, 3 Individuals
Arab World 11 June 22:11
Trump says he received a letter from North Korea's Kim
US 11 June 21:33
SME promotion campaign continues in Azerbaijan
Society 11 June 21:07