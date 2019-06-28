Trump says 'no rush' regarding tensions with Iran, expresses hope for positive outcome

28 June 2019 06:10 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday there was "no rush" around the settlement of the US-Iranian tensions and expressed hope for positive developments on the issue, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"We have a lot of time, there is no rush. They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure," Trump said at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, as aired by the Fox television network.

"Hopefully, in the end, it’s going to work out," Trump pointed out.

On Tuesday, Trump suggested that the US is "not going to need an exit strategy" if war broke out with Iran.

Relations between the United States and Iran deteriorated recently after Iran downed a drone, which Tehran says violated its airspace. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later published maps with data from the radar, proving Tehran's point.

Washington insists that its drone was flying over neutral waters of the Strait of Hormuz when it was destroyed, releasing maps of its own. US President said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran, but called off the attacks at the last minute because they would be a disproportionate response. Instead, Trump said, he decided to impose further sanctions on Tehran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU leaders warn of damage to global growth from trade war
World 06:54
Trump says to talk trade, defense with Japanese PM Abe at G20
US 05:23
Senate backs massive defense bill
US 03:34
Number of citizens passing through Iran’s Bilasuvar customs checkpoint up
Business 27 June 20:30
Iran discloses volume of non-oil items exported through Astara customs
Business 27 June 17:44
IFC to become shareholder of Uzbek bank
Finance 27 June 17:37
Latest
Clothing production increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:00
EU leaders warn of damage to global growth from trade war
World 06:54
Trump says to talk trade, defense with Japanese PM Abe at G20
US 05:23
Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC, allies meeting
Oil&Gas 04:57
Senate backs massive defense bill
US 03:34
Apple design chief Jony Ive to leave and start own firm
World 03:05
Bahrain recalls ambassador to Iraq over embassy attack: statement
Arab World 02:05
Attacks on Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib kills soldier: ministry
Turkey 01:07
Gunman wounds two at French mosque, suspect later found dead
Europe 00:11