Iran ceases to stamp foreign passports

6 August 2019 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran no more stamps foreign passports upon arrivals in the country, as well as departures from Iran, spokesperson of the Iranian Interior Ministry Salman Samani said, Trend reports referring to the Ministry's website.

The new rule has been implemented after the relevant order of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani came into force, Samani said.

The rule is applied on land, maritime and air borders of Iran, he noted.

On June 19, spokesperson of the Iranian Government Ali Rabii told reporters that the Iranian president had given instructions to cancel stamping passports of foreigners visiting Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rouhani urges restored banking, oil ties for Iran under JCPOA
Politics 22:29
MP: Iran to have access to Europe via Azerbaijan
Economy 19:56
Iran discloses volume of grape concentrate to be exported from Shahrud county
Economy 19:02
Kazakh region to use new technologies for attracting tourists
Tourism 16:42
Iran to commission 40 large-scale gas projects
Oil&Gas 16:36
Iran discloses volume of fruits, vegetables to be grown this Iranian year
Economy 15:53
Latest
Flood kills 4 university students in NE Nigeria
Other News 23:11
Rouhani urges restored banking, oil ties for Iran under JCPOA
Politics 22:29
Coalition drone strikes kill 7 militants in E. Afghanistan
Other News 21:53
First VP: Olympic movement among schoolchildren in Azerbaijan, which is taking important steps towards building information society, is acquiring broader proportions with every year
Politics 21:21
Heavy rain leaves 13 dead in central China
China 21:18
MP: Iran to have access to Europe via Azerbaijan
Economy 19:56
Azerbaijani pavilion created at Alabino range in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 19:38
Azerbaijani industrial parks increasing production and export
Economy 19:22
SOFAZ acquires more than 95 tons of gold in Jan.-June
Business 19:06