Iran's Rouhani inaugurates major water supply projects

10 August 2019 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug.10

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated three major water supply projects during his recent visit to East Azerbaijan province. He was also present at the start of various other projects in different sectors in the northwestern province of Iran.

East Azerbaijan Province Governor Mohammadreza Pour-Mohammadi discussed the presidential visit in the province in an interview with Trend.

"During presidential visit to East Azerbaijan Province around 520 projects have been inaugurated," he said.

"There were three border waters projects, first one is Hajjilarchai Dam that was inaugurated by the president in his recent visit to East Azerbaijan. The dam construction cost $37 million and will supply water to 1,000 hectares of farmlands," he noted.

"The second project is water transfer from Araz river, that would irrigate 2,600 hectares of farmlands. The project investment stood at $83 million," he added.

"The project of water supply to Khodafarin Dam with $71 million investment was the third border water project that was inaugurated," he indicated.

"In the energy sector, Heris combined cycle power plant was launched by the president that will produce 310 megawatts of electricity in its first phase. A total of $50 million and €240 million have been invested in the first phase. It will start to operate in spring of next Iranian year (March 21, 2020)," said Mohammadi.

"New projects have been launched in health and agriculture sectors while in the oil industry Tabriz Refinery has been inaugurated and it would produce engine oil, gasoline, petrol and Euro 5 diesel," he indicated.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Egyptian company to launch enterprise in Uzbek Fergana region
Economy 10:20
Iran's plan to barter Vacuum Bottom for bitumen falls flat
Economy 10:19
Iran to increase petrochemical production to 2.5 million tons
Oil&Gas 10:09
Minister: Iran ready to provide its ports for Tajikistan
Economy 09:47
Iran Ministry of Energy offers solutions for crypto currency mining
Economy 9 August 15:11
Iran to construct second track at Tehran-Qazvin railway route
Economy 9 August 15:01
Latest
Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 10:54
Pelosi skeptical about Trump migration plan for El Salvador
Other News 10:30
Egyptian company to launch enterprise in Uzbek Fergana region
Economy 10:20
Iran's plan to barter Vacuum Bottom for bitumen falls flat
Economy 10:19
Iran to increase petrochemical production to 2.5 million tons
Oil&Gas 10:09
North Korea's two short-range missiles in show of force, more can come: South Korea
Other News 09:58
Minister: Iran ready to provide its ports for Tajikistan
Economy 09:47
Length of Istanbul’s railways to be extended
Turkey 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42