Iraqi delegation invites investors from Iran's Fars province

14 August 2019 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug.14

Trend:

Iraq has attracted Iranian businessmen from Fars province in various fields, specially small industries.

An economic delegation of 12 members of Iraq Chambers of Commerce has attended the first specialized exhibition of small industries in Fars province, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iraq has invited merchants and businessmen from Fars Province to invest in Iraq and mark the new chapter in neighbor country.

"There is possibility for investment in small industries in Iraq, specially in cities of Najaf and Baghdad. There are good meetings that being held between businessmen from Shiraz and Najaf," Ali Hadi Ali, the head of Iraq Chamber of Commerce said.

The businessmen from Iraq are also inclined to expand ties with Fars and Shiraz provinces in various fields. Due to close distance between two countries, many Iraqis visit Fars province annually for economic, medical and cultural affairs.

The official emphasized the necessity to be aware of investment opportunities in Iraq in construction, public and private projects.

The first specialized exhibition of small industries in Fars province has opened on Tuesday. The 4-day event will focus on investment in agriculture, chemical , steel, textile, power and electronic industries.

