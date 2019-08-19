Iran: No ports given to Russia or India

19 August 2019 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has not given access to any of its ports, including the ports of Bushehr and Chabahar, to Russia or India, Spokesperson of the Government of Iran Ali Rabiei said at a press conference, Trend reports referring to IRIB.

According to him, Iran, India and Afghanistan have signed an agreement on the Chabahar port. However, the agreement is de facto concluded with India.

"Within ten years, an Indian company will operate the first phase of the project on the Chabahar port consisting of five phases," he said.

Rabiei said that the Indian company will invest $185 million in the first phase of the port.

"This does not mean that the port is being fully handed over to any country," he added.

In recent days, there have been reports suggesting that Iran has given full control over the operation of the Bushehr and Chabahar ports to either Russia or India.

