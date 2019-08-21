Iranian oil tanker hit by technical problem in Red Sea

Tehran, Iran, Aug.21

Trend:

National Iranian Tanker Company has announced that a technical problem occurred on one of its oil tankers in the Red Sea.

"The tanker's crew members are fixing the technical problem and the ship is in a stable and secure state," said Technical Manager of National Iranian Tanker Company Akbar Jabal Ameli, Trend reports citing Iran's Ministry of Oil.

HELM oil tanker had a technical problem in the morning on August 20 in the Red Sea at the Indian Ocean.

"The necessary efforts have been undertaken to resolve the ship's problem, the crew is mobilized to conduct the repair work," said Akbar Jabal Ameli.

