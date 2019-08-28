Hassan Rouhani: Iran shall use potential of its neighboring countries

28 August 2019 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran shall use the potential of friendly, neighbor and Muslim countries to its own national benefit, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports citing the Iranian government’s website.

He noted that by this approach, Iran can reduce its problems.

He added that Iran has agreements and relations with all countries except for a few.

The increase in exports and the development of science and technology reflects Iran’s good relations with the world countries, said Iranian president.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran to take third step if no progress achieved in JCPOA discussions with European side
Iran 14:03
Iran's urban household income and expenses decline
Economy 12:16
Iranian Deputy Oil Minister: Production of premium petrol in Iran up by 90M liters
Oil&Gas 10:44
Iranian currency rates for Aug. 28
Iran 10:27
Iranian officials talk impact of Zarif's visit to France on Iran Stock Exchange
Economy 27 August 18:27
Iran’s Khorasan Steel Complex Company exports products worth $50M
Economy 27 August 18:16
Latest
Singapore company plans to introduce plasma technologies in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:10
Pasha Kapital's assets almost doubles
Finance 14:07
Innovations important for development of all sectors of economy - minister
ICT 14:06
Iran to take third step if no progress achieved in JCPOA discussions with European side
Iran 14:03
Agriculture lending increases in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:57
Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry facilitates declaration filing procedure
Economy 13:56
India intends to invest in number of industries in Uzbekistan
Economy 13:55
Record rains in southern Japan cause floods, kill two
Other News 13:52
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks of Georgia increases
Finance 13:51