Hassan Rouhani: Iran shall use potential of its neighboring countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran shall use the potential of friendly, neighbor and Muslim countries to its own national benefit, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports citing the Iranian government’s website.

He noted that by this approach, Iran can reduce its problems.

He added that Iran has agreements and relations with all countries except for a few.

The increase in exports and the development of science and technology reflects Iran’s good relations with the world countries, said Iranian president.

