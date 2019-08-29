Iran's Rouhani calls for unity to overcome U.S. 'economic war'

29 August 2019 00:57 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called on citizens to unite to overcome an “economic war” waged by the United States, while his government said it would use diplomacy to try to solve the standoff even though it distrusted U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have heightened since Trump pulled out of a 2015 deal to curb Iranian nuclear development with six world powers and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

“We need to unite to fight against and to win this economic war that America has launched against Iran,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Rouhani said on Tuesday there would be no talks with the United States until all sanctions on Tehran were lifted.

Since ditching the deal last year, Trump has pursued a policy of “maximum pressure” to try to force Iran into broader talks to restrict its ballistic missile program and end its support for proxy forces around the Middle East.

Iran, which has slowly been breaching the nuclear deal in retaliation for U.S. sanctions, has threatened further violations in early September unless it receives sanctions relief.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabie said on Wednesday: “Taking into account Donald Trump’s personal traits, we don’t trust him; however, Iran has never abandoned diplomacy but we are determined to pursue it as an equal (of the United States),” state TV reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Florida declares state of emergency as hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen
World 02:14
U.S. will not release Middle East peace plan before Israeli election
US 28 August 23:10
Iran tests evaporation & LPG facility at Isfahan Refinery
Oil&Gas 28 August 18:53
Newly appointed Consul General of Iran to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan presents his credentials
Politics 28 August 18:53
Deputy president: Sales of Iranian knowledge enterprise products rise during sanctions
Iran 28 August 18:12
Iran's MPO predicts no budget deficit for current year
Economy 28 August 17:34
Latest
Florida declares state of emergency as hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen
World 02:14
At least 10 dead in intercommunal conflicts in southern Chad: media
Other News 00:05
U.S. will not release Middle East peace plan before Israeli election
US 28 August 23:10
Lebanese army opens fire at Israeli drone in south of the Country
Arab World 28 August 22:22
Yemen’s Houthis announce fresh drone strikes on Saudi Arabia
Arab World 28 August 21:30
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down
Economy 28 August 21:14
Russia’s Research and Production Corporation to supply freight wagons to Kazakhstan
Economy 28 August 19:02
Uzbekistan, China set up $1 B investment fund
Economy 28 August 18:58
Iran tests evaporation & LPG facility at Isfahan Refinery
Oil&Gas 28 August 18:53