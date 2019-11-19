Internet cut in Iran creates problems for gas station owners

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.19

Trend:

Gas station owners cannot pay for the petrol delivered to the station due to internet cut and petrol truck drivers have refused to transfer gasoline to stations due to lack of safety, and both reasons might lead to closure of petrol stations, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Gas station owners were not prepared for the increase of gasoline price and gasoline rationing that was issued without previous announcement, and this caused losses to some stations; however, gas station owners are obliged to provide services," said head of Iran Association of Filling Stations Naser Raesi Fard.

"Currently, no statistics is available regarding increase or fall of fuel consumption, but it's certain that people are seeking for more fuel than before," the official added.

"It should be noted that gasoline is a consumer good, so anyone who consumes more should pay more, too. Some do not pay money for fuel at the stations, and this is not fair to the gas station owners. They present the last cycle of fuel distribution in the country and should not be treated this way," Fard said.

