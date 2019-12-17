Regional security session to be held tomorrow in Tehran

17 December 2019 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.17

Trend:

Iran will hold a regional security dialogue event on Dec. 18 in Tehran, with participation of national security bodies, advisors as well as senior security officials from other countries, Trend reports via Tasnim News Agency.

Among those expected to attend are officials from Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The event will, among other things, focus on fight against terrorism and the issue of Afghanistan.

On the sidelines of the meeting, there will also be bilateral meetings of the national security advisers and secretaries of the attended countries.

The first Regional Security Dialogue Session was held in October last year with the participation of Iran, Russia, China, India and Afghanistan on the issue of increasing coordination among regional countries against terrorism.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which are neighboring countries of Afghanistan, will also attend this year's meeting.

