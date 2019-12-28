Iranian furniture companies to attend Qatar International Furniture Exhibition

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.28

Trend:

Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company announced that local companies will be present at the International Furniture Exhibition on the sidelines of Qatar World Cup to be held in Qatar.

“Measures should be taken to acсommodate some 400 companies coming from Iran," Bahman Hosseinzadeh said on the sidelines of the 29th International Home Furniture Exhibition, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He expressed hope that Iranian furniture makers could step up their branding to boost their export capacities.

Referring to the 29th International Home Furniture Exhibition he said that about 200 office and home furniture manufacturing companies are participating in the exhibition, which is 50 percent more than a year ago.

“Furniture industry provides about 8 percent of the country's employment and 60,000 units of furniture manufacturers are active in the country,” he said.

Hosseinzadeh stated that Iranian sofas can compete with foreign ones.

“We are ready to hold exhibitions of Iranian sofas in neighboring countries,” he added.

