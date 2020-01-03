Four Iranian commanders killed alongside General Soleimani in US air raid in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.3

Trend:

Four Iranian commanders have been killed alongside General Soleimani during the US air raid in Baghdad airport on Friday, said Iran's Quds Force's headquarter.

Iran's Quds Force's headquarter has announced the names of Iranian commanders killed in US attack in Iraq." Ten people have been killed in this attack that five of them were Iranian commanders," Trend reports citing Quds Force's announcement.

Brigadier General Hassan Pour Jafari, Colonel Shahroud Mozafarinia, Major Hadi Taromi and Captain Vahid Zamaniyan were killed in the air raid.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport.The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general.

