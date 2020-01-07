Iran holds meeting to review trilateral transit agreement

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.7

Trend:

Iran's national work group for implementation of Iran-India-Afghanistan trilateral transit agreement held a meeting in Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar to review the related suggestions, said Director General of Ports and Maritime Organization in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

"The meeting was held on Jan. 7 to review India's suggested protocol in trilateral transit agreement between Iran, India and Afghanistan alongside process of implementing the agreement," said Behrouz Aghaie, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The Iranian work group is to provide expertise and comments on the protocol to India and Afghanistan," Aghaie said.

"The agreement draft has been finalized in 2016 and eventually signed by transportation ministers of Iran and Afghanistan and India's prime minister in 2017," the official added.

"The first trilateral meeting over the transit agreement has been held at Chabahar last Iranian year (began March 21, 2018) while India hosted the second meeting in December 2019, during which good decisions were made over the agreement and the protocol that was suggested by India," Aghaie said.

The official noted that transportation of goods and passengers will facilitate the access of these three countries to international markets and secure safety of the transportation, while increasing cooperation between three countries in international transportation.

The trilateral transit agreement signed by India, Iran and Afghanistan allows Indian goods to reach Afghanistan through Iran. It links ports in the western coast of India to the Chabahar port in Iran and covers the road and rail links between Chabahar and the Afghan border.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news