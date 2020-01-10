Iran sends to ICAO preliminary report on Ukrainian plane crash

10 January 2020 08:53 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has sent to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) an official notification and a preliminary accident report on the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash in Tehran on January 8, ICAO said in a statement released on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has received official notification and a preliminary accident report from the Islamic Republic of Iran surrounding the loss of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS-752 near Tehran," ICAO said in a statement.

"ICAO continues to call for diminished speculation on the possible causes of the accident until the Annex 13 investigation is permitted to be concluded and its official results are confirmed," ICAO added.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane en route from Tehran to Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko, there were 176 people on board, and no one survived. Among them were citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

