Kish int'l Energy Exhibition to be held in Iran

14 January 2020 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.14

Trend:

With the support of the Iran's Ministries of Oil and Energy, the 16th International Energy Exhibition of Kish will be held from January 20 to 23, 2020.

The exhibition to be held in Kish Island will present strengths and capacities of engineering, contracting, consulting, expertise and experience of Iran's oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, electricity and energy industries, will be held in Kish Island, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The event will be attended of Iranian oil industry experts, and more than 140 Iranian and international companies from China, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and South Korea, alongside associations and organizations operating in the oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, electricity and energy industries are expected to participate in the exhibition.

This International Exhibition is sponsored by Ministries of Oil and Energy, Kish Free Zone Organization, National Iranian Oil, Gas, Refining and Distribution Companies, Oil Industry Equipment Manufacturers Association, Iranian Industrial Equipment Manufacturers Association, Electrical Industry Syndicate and Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

The 16th International Kish Energy Exhibition also aims to support domestic production and offer solutions to overcome the US sanctions with the participation of knowledge-based companies and startups.

