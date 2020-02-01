Iranian currency rates for Feb. 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

The rates of 16 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 18 currencies have decreased on Feb. 1, compared to the rates on Jan. 30, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,600 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Feb. 1 Iranian rial on Jan. 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,463 54,665 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,598 43,194 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,364 4,364 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,564 4,576 1 Danish krone DKK 6,234 6,192 1 Indian rupee INR 588 588 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,199 138,256 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,175 27,170 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,562 38,539 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,811 31,853 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,342 27,489 1 South African rand ZAR 2,869 2,878 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,040 7,067 1 Russian ruble RUB 671 668 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,297 28,399 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,706 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,816 30,940 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,510 49,486 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,313 2,314 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,564 36,604 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,007 29,930 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,055 6,055 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 134,267 136,398 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,275 10,290 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,445 35,686 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,266 46,292 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,103 11,019 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,499 14,544 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,076 3,077 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,736 19,769 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,467 82,594 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,999 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,775 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,965 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,990 rials, and the price of $1 is 122,157 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials.

