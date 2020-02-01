Preventive measures against coronavirus taken at Iran's border terminals, airports

1 February 2020 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.1

Trend:

Teams of Iranian Ministry of Health are equipped and deployed at 24 border terminals, all ports and all international airports including Imam Khomeini Airport, to control all incoming passengers in order to prevent coronavirus spread.

“Arriving passengers of all flights including those from China are under control, while suspected persons are identified and isolated by the Ministry of Health,” Iran's Ministry of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

“According to the Ministry of Health, no case of coronavirus disease has been revealed in the country so far,” he said.

"The suspension of China's flights has been approved; country's airline has been notified to put a temporary stop on China's direct flights,” the minister added referring to the meeting with the vice president held on Jan. 31.

"We have been tasked with bringing back Iranians residing in China,” he said. “There are 50 Iranian students in Wuhan who are scheduled to return to the country after special arrangements are made."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran discloses number of new enterprises in Tehran province
Business 15:43
SHTA channel for humanitarian trade with Iran launched
Business 12:42
Various insurance payments be provided for victims of Ukrainian crashed plane
Iran 09:17
Iran suspends all flights to and from China
Society 31 January 22:02
Central Bank of Iran pays for medicines from assets at Swiss bank
Business 31 January 17:42
Iran to return students back from China amidst coronavirus outbreak
Iran 31 January 16:37
Latest
Azerbaijani CEC instructs district election commissions
Politics 15:51
Iran discloses number of new enterprises in Tehran province
Business 15:43
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy pumps
Tenders 15:33
Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in elections
Politics 15:24
Plane evacuating citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey from China flies out from Mongolia
Society 15:21
Georgian PM meets with newly appointed US Ambassador
Georgia 15:16
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 15:12
Azerbaijan's AFB Bank increases volume of consumer loans
Finance 14:58
University of Geological Sciences to be created in Uzbekistan
Construction 14:58