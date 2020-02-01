Preventive measures against coronavirus taken at Iran's border terminals, airports

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.1

Trend:

Teams of Iranian Ministry of Health are equipped and deployed at 24 border terminals, all ports and all international airports including Imam Khomeini Airport, to control all incoming passengers in order to prevent coronavirus spread.

“Arriving passengers of all flights including those from China are under control, while suspected persons are identified and isolated by the Ministry of Health,” Iran's Ministry of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

“According to the Ministry of Health, no case of coronavirus disease has been revealed in the country so far,” he said.

"The suspension of China's flights has been approved; country's airline has been notified to put a temporary stop on China's direct flights,” the minister added referring to the meeting with the vice president held on Jan. 31.

"We have been tasked with bringing back Iranians residing in China,” he said. “There are 50 Iranian students in Wuhan who are scheduled to return to the country after special arrangements are made."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news