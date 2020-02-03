Iran on lockdown amid coronavirus spread, working to bring back its students from Wuhan

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.3

Trend:

A special team of Iran's Ministry of Health has been deployed to the country's 24 border terminals, all ports and international airports, as the country is taking measures against the spreading coronavirus from China, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

The team has been instructed to check all the incoming passengers, said Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami.

“According to the Ministry of Health, no cases of coronavirus disease has been detected so far,” he said.

"The suspension of China's flights was approved. The Chinese side has also been notified of this,” said Eslami.

"We have been tasked with expelling Iranians residing in China with special arrangements,” he said. “There are 50 Iranian students in Wuhan who are scheduled to return to the country on the basis of special arrangements."

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December of 2019 and since then more than 360 people have died, while over 400 have managed to recover. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

The virus is spreading at a rapid pace, however the recovery rate for the infected has increased recently.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden, Finland.

