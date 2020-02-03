Iran inks deal with Syria to build 30,000 apartments

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.3

Trend:

Iran and Syria have signed a MoU, according to which, Iranian private sector will rebuild 30,000 apartments in different cities of Syria, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh said, Trend reports via IRNA.

“A MoU was signed between Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and Syria's Ministry of Public Works and Housing," Mahmoudzadeh said at the inauguration of the first international construction exhibition in Tehran.

He said that three state companies are due to make coordination for executive work for reconstruction of Syria's buildings, transportation, roads and other development projects.

“Iran's public sector will make no investments in the project, said Mahmoudzadeh.

