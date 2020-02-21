Iranian people send their message to world through voting - Iran's vice president

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.21

The ballot box is a place where from the Iranian people send their message to the world, First Vice-President of Iran said.

"According to the news, the participation of the people in elections was significant in first two hours of voting,” Isaac Jahangiri said on Feb. 21 morning after visiting the Tehran election headquarters at the Ministry of Interior election headquarters and casting his ballot, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to high voter turnout he said that, it is as high in the previous elections.

Jahangiri stated that the parliament can play a decisive role in solving problems of the people.

“The ballot box is one of the places where from the Iranian people convey their massages to everyone and to the whole world,” the first vice-president said.

Iranians head to the polls on Feb. 21 amid concerns over political tensions and economic struggles.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote to elect 290 lawmakers.