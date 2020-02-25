Number of people dead from coronavirus in Iran increasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The number of people who died in Iran due to the spread of coronavirus has reached 16, Trend reports referring to the Iranian News Agency (IRNA).

According to the reports, the infection has spread to Iranian provinces of Qom, Tehran, Gilan, Mazandaran, Hamadan, Alborz, Markazi, Esfahan, Razavi Khorasan, Hormozgan and Semnan.

So far, over 60 people have been infected, and 24 people have recovered from the disease.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,700 people have died and over 80,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, the US, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, France, Macau, Canada, Philippines, India, Russia, Spain, Lebanon, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Egypt and Sri Lanka.