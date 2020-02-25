Iranian ministry discloses number of people infected with coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 95 people have been infected with coronavirus so far in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

“Fifteen people have died in Iran as a result of this virus,” the spokesman said.

“Three more people died last night as a result of coronavirus,” Jahanpur added. “Ten people recovered from the virus.”

Jahanpur said that 15 people were infected with coronavirus in Qom city and province, 15 people in Tehran city, 1 person in Fars province, 2 people in Mazandaran province, 2 people in Gilan province, 2 people in Alborz province, 1 person in Semnan province, 1 person in Hormozgan province.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicines to the infected.