Iranian president: Number of people discharged from hospital have increased

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.26

Trend:



The number of referrals to hospitals have declined and the number of people discharged from the hospital have increased, and this is promising, the Iran's president said.

“Our healthcare facilities and personnel are exemplary, and everyone can fully trust them,” Hassan Rouhani said on Feb. 25 at the first meeting of the Committee on Combating Coronavirus, Trend reports citing IRIB.

“Schools, universities and enterprises have to keep functioning, while everyone should stay alert,” said the president adding that the armed forces are ready to provide all necessary support to the ministry of health if needed.

Rouhani noted that the armed force are prepared to build the emergency field hospital, if this is necessary.

"The Ministry of Health assured us that all sanitizer manufacturers are prepared and active,” he said.

Emphasizing that unnecessary events should be canceled, the president said that health and medical advice should be followed even in sacred places.

"The committee will announce the closure of certain places, if needed,” Rouhani said. “Otherwise, the work will start from Saturday as normal.

Referring to rumors and fake news, he stressed that the main source of information should be the Ministry of Health and IRIB.

On Feb 25, Iran’s deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi announced that he was infected with coronavirus, a day after appearing feverish at a press conference in which he downplayed its spread in the shrine city of Qom and said mass quarantines were unnecessary.

The news comes as the country’s COVID-19 death toll raised from a dozen to 15, with 95 cases of the illness reported.