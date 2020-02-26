Coronavirus infection cases confirmed in 18 Iranian provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

So far, cases of coronavirus (Covid 19) infection have been confirmed in 18 provinces out of 31 provinces in Iran, according to the infographics of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports on Feb.26.

According to the infographics, 139 people have been infected with the new virus and 19 have died.

Province name Cases of infection (people) 1 Qom 65 2 Tehran 26 3 Gilan 17 4 Markazi 5 5 Razavi Khorasan 1 6 Pars 3 7 Kermanshah 1 8 Lorestan 1 9 Semnan 1 10 Isfahan 2 11 Mazandaran 4 12 Hamadan 1 13 Alborz 2 14 Hormozgan 2 15 Khuzestan 3 16 Sistan and Baluchestan 2 17 Ardabil 1 18 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 2

There are over 1,380 cases of coronavirus infection suspicion in Iran.