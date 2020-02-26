Iranian president rules out quarantine of cities with coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.26

Trend:

No decision has been made by the Iranian government to quarantine any city, and the national Committee on Combating Coronavirus is responsible for implementing appropriate measures, said Iranian President.

"Efforts have been taken in the past two weeks to examine and quarantine individuals suspected of being infected," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The decisions are to be made by the committee," he said adding that its reports over the issue have been promising.

"The World Health Organization has provided kits to identify the virus, and our experts are also working to produce them, so in short time we will produce up to hundreds thousands or even millions of such kits and supply them to hospitals," the president said.

"As for the rumors of quarantine of cities or settlements, such things do not exist; there is only quarantine of individuals," Rouhani said. "It is expected to increase the number of beds in the hospitals in Tehran and provinces, while the military is also ready to help and hospitalize the suspected individuals."

"The government will compensate the lack of food items, basic material and even detergents in a few days and people should not be concerned, as there are reserves in the storages," he added.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 90 people have been infected, 15 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.