Iran increases number of laboratories for detecting coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The number of laboratories for detecting of the coronavirus will be increased to 22 by next week, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoosh Jahanpour wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

Jahanpour added that the number of laboratories will be increased from 2 to 15 this week.

These laboratories will fully meet the country's needs in detecting of the coronavirus, the official said.

The ministry’s spokesman said that cancellation of the meetings, conferences, exhibitions, religious events, weddings and unnecessary visits, as well as visits to religious places is inevitable.

Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education has confirmed that 19 people have died in Iran and 139 have been infected as a result of the coronavirus.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicines to the infected.