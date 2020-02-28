Iran sees little success battling coronavirus; disease continues to spread

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.28

Public Relations Director of Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour has made a statement regarding the spread of the coronavirus disease in the Islamic Republic, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"Since yesterday, some 143 new cases of infection have been revealed," he said. "They include 64 cases in Tehran, 25 cases in Gilan, 16 cases in Qom, 10 cases in Isfahan, 1 case in Ardabil, 3 cases in Alborz, 2 cases in Semnan, 2 cases in Qazvin, 4 cases in East Azarbaijan, 3 cases in Khuzestan and 2 cases in Golestan provinces."

"Unfortunately, eight more people have been died yesterday. The total number of infected people has increased to 388," he said.

“ Also, 73 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital,” he said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, 34 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The government extended the closure of universities and cinemas and a temporary ban on cultural, sports events and conferences for another week.

Local authorities, including President Hassan Rouhani, said on Feb.26 that Iran had no plans to quarantine any cities or districts, despite the sharp rise in numbers in a short time.