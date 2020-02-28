Iranian parliament suspends activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iranian parliament has stopped its activity due to the spread of coronavirus, Spokesman for Iran’s Parliament Presiding Board Asadollah Abbasi said, Trend reports via IRIB.

Abbasi noted that the activities of the parliament have been suspended for an indefinite period.

The spokesman added that the parliamentary meetings related to consideration of the draft budget and others have been suspended.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 380 people have been infected, 34 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.