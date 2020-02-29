Iran discloses number of coronavirus-affected provinces
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
So far, coronavirus has been revealed in 26 of 31 Iranian provinces, Trend reports referring to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.
Some 593 people were infected with coronavirus and 43 died as a result of the virus. Some 123 people have been recovered so far.
|
№
|
Province
|
Number of infected people
|
1
|
Qum
|
109
|
2
|
Tehran
|
180
|
3
|
Gilan
|
82
|
4
|
Markazi
|
23
|
5
|
Razavi Khorasan
|
2
|
6
|
Fars
|
11
|
7
|
Kermanshah
|
3
|
8
|
Lorestan
|
4
|
9
|
Semnan
|
10
|
10
|
Isfahan
|
32
|
11
|
Mazandaran
|
32
|
12
|
Hamadan
|
2
|
13
|
Alborz
|
16
|
14
|
Hormozgan
|
2
|
15
|
Khuzestan
|
10
|
16
|
Sistan and Baluchestan
|
3
|
17
|
Ardabil
|
10
|
18
|
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
|
2
|
19
|
Kurdistan
|
8
|
20
|
Yazd
|
5
|
21
|
East Azerbaijan
|
12
|
22
|
West Azerbaijan
|
1
|
23
|
Qazvin
|
8
|
24
|
Golestan
|
24
|
25
|
Ilam
|
1
|
26
|
South Khorasan
|
1
There are thousands of people suspected of being infected with coronavirus, the ministry said.