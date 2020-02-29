Iran discloses number of coronavirus-affected provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

So far, coronavirus has been revealed in 26 of 31 Iranian provinces, Trend reports referring to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Some 593 people were infected with coronavirus and 43 died as a result of the virus. Some 123 people have been recovered so far.

№ Province Number of infected people 1 Qum 109 2 Tehran 180 3 Gilan 82 4 Markazi 23 5 Razavi Khorasan 2 6 Fars 11 7 Kermanshah 3 8 Lorestan 4 9 Semnan 10 10 Isfahan 32 11 Mazandaran 32 12 Hamadan 2 13 Alborz 16 14 Hormozgan 2 15 Khuzestan 10 16 Sistan and Baluchestan 3 17 Ardabil 10 18 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 2 19 Kurdistan 8 20 Yazd 5 21 East Azerbaijan 12 22 West Azerbaijan 1 23 Qazvin 8 24 Golestan 24 25 Ilam 1 26 South Khorasan 1

There are thousands of people suspected of being infected with coronavirus, the ministry said.