Iran suspends visa issuing for some countries over coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March 2

Trend:

MFA suspended visa issuance for some countries over the coronavirus outbreak to control the virus spread in the country, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Unfortunately, we have coronavirus outbreak in Iran, but the government and the nation are struggling to combat this disease,” Abbas Mousavi said at a video conference on March 2, Trend reports.

“Today a global emergency is declared and there every country is affected,” Mousavi added. “Iran is actively addressing various issues, including economic and consular, in cooperation with all the organizations.”

Mousavi went on to talk about the Foreign Ministry's efforts to prevent the coronavirus further spread.

“The Foreign Ministry has been one of the most active since the beginning of the crisis and has participated in all meetings and committees,” the spokesman said adding that a Special Committee was set up at the ministry of foreign affairs, and specific measures were taken to handle consular and flights issues.

“We suspended visa issuance to some countries where the disease exists to control the spread of coronavirus into Iran,” he said.

Referring to the economic measures he said that health certificates are issued for items to be exported to neighboring countries.

Iran reported 12 more deaths from the virus, bringing its death toll to 66 – the highest outside China. The number of coronavirus cases in Iran reached 1,501 on March 2.