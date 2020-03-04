Iran closes down Semnan airport due to coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 4

Trend:

The governor of Iran's Semnan Province Seyyed Abbas Danaie has announced that the airport in the province will be closed for two weeks due to coronavirus threat, Trend reports via IRNA.

“After reviewing the situation regarding the outbreak, it will be decided whether to re-open the airport and resume flights," Danaie said.

The governor emphasized that people should avoid unnecessary traffic and stay at home for security concerns.

So far, new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in 28 out of Iran's 31 provinces.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,300 people have been infected, 77 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.