Cargo ships with essential goods cleared from Iran's customs

TEHRAN, Iran, March 24

Trend:

Iran's Hormozgan and Gilan customs announced clearance of several ships carrying essential goods.

Hormozgan Customs Supervisor Abolfazl AkbarPour announced clearance of 17 cargoes by the end of Nowruz holidays, adding that Shahid Rajaie customs in Bandar Abbas have been operating during Nowruz and continue to work round the clock to deliver raw materials for production units and health care items, Trend reports citing official website of the Customs Administration.

Gilan Customs Supervisor Abul Qasim Yousefinejad visited the operational units and ports of Gilan on March 23.

He announced that import of essential commodities continues during the holidays. The official emphasized the importance of delivering essential goods into the country during the current situation.

“Essential goods should be cleared in the shortest possible time and with the highest possible customs clearance facilities so that they can be delivered to the production, distribution and consumption cycle as quickly as possible,” he said.